Hasina, 236 others sued over murder of Sramik Dal activist Hannan

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 236 others were sued today over the death of Sramik Dal activist Abdul Hannan in Jatrabari area of Dhaka during the quota reform movement on August 5.

The victim's brother-in-law Dipukul Islam filed a complaint against Hasina and others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider over the murder.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station to register it as a first information report(FIR).

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former lawmakers Moshiur Rahman and Shamim Osman are also among the accused in the case.

In the complaint, the complainant said his brother-in-law (husband of his sister) was shot dead in front of Jatrabari Police Station during the quota reform movement around 4:30pm on August 5.

Sheikh Hasina is now facing 227 cases, including 195 for murders, 16 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, 11 for attempted murder and one for the attack on a BNP procession.