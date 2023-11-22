Graft Case: Prosecution seeks highest punishment for Mirza Abbas

The prosecution today completed their arguments and sought the highest punishment for BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a graft case filed against him in August 2007.

During today's hearing, ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told the court that they were able to prove the charges brought against Abbas undoubtedly and sought highest punishment for the accused in the case.

After that, defence lawyer Aminul Islam started placing argument on behalf of Mirza Abbas.

As the lawyer could not complete the hearing, Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 set November 26 for the next hearing.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 24 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the graft case.

The court framed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife on June 16, 2008.

On August 16, 2007, ACC filed the case with Ramna Police Station against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas for amassing wealth worth over Tk 5.67 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing wealth statement of Tk 23 lakh to the commission.

ACC on May 14, 2008, pressed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in the case.

But the High Court quashed the trial proceedings against Afroza Abbas following a writ petition against the order for framing charges against her.