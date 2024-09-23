Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 10:30 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 10:44 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Former state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk sent to jail

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 10:30 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 10:44 PM
Zahid Faruk

A Barishal court rejected the bail petition of former state minister for water resources Col (retd) Zahid Faruk and sent him to jail.

Barisal Metropolitan Magistrate Md Nurul Amin gave the order around 7:00pm today, reports our district correspondent quoting court sources.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Faruk was arrested from his house in Dhaka's Baridhara yesterday evening.

Read more

Ex-state minister Zahid Faruk arrested in Dhaka

He was accused in several murder cases with different police stations.

On August 23, Barishal city BNP convenor Moniruzzaman Khan Farooq filed a case against 381 named accused, including Faruk, and 600-700 unidentified accuse.

When Faruk appeared in the court this evening, leaders and activists of Awami League and BNP gathered at the court premises.

At the time, there were chases and counter-chases between the two groups.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘জনগণের রাজনৈতিক অধিকার ফিরে পাওয়ার প্রত্যাশা পূরণে ব্যবস্থা নেবে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার’

তার দল জনগণের ভোটে ক্ষমতায় আসার সুযোগ পেলে বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি পরিবারকে খাদ্য নিরাপত্তা দেওয়ার লক্ষ্যে ‘স্বপ্ন প্রকল্প ফ্যামিল কার্ড’ দেওয়া হবে বলেও এ সময় জানান তারেক।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

লেবাননে ইসরায়েলি বিমান হামলায় নিহত অন্তত ২৭৪, আহত হাজারের বেশি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে