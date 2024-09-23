Former state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk sent to jail

A Barishal court rejected the bail petition of former state minister for water resources Col (retd) Zahid Faruk and sent him to jail.

Barisal Metropolitan Magistrate Md Nurul Amin gave the order around 7:00pm today, reports our district correspondent quoting court sources.

Faruk was arrested from his house in Dhaka's Baridhara yesterday evening.

He was accused in several murder cases with different police stations.

On August 23, Barishal city BNP convenor Moniruzzaman Khan Farooq filed a case against 381 named accused, including Faruk, and 600-700 unidentified accuse.

When Faruk appeared in the court this evening, leaders and activists of Awami League and BNP gathered at the court premises.

At the time, there were chases and counter-chases between the two groups.