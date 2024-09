Former State Minister for Water Resources Ministry Col (retd) Zahid Faruk was arrested from Dhaka's Baridhara area this evening.

A team of Rab arrested him as he was accused in several murder cases with different police stations, said Lt Col Munim Ferdous, director of Rab's legal and media wing, told The Daily Star.

"We will hand him over to detectives. They will decide in which cases he will be arrested," he said.