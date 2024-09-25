Former Laxmipur MP MA Awal arrested in fraud case

Police today arrested MA Awal, former lawmaker of the Laxmipur-1 constituency, from the capital's Kalabagan area in a case filed over fraudulence, confirmed Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media wing.

One Rajin Kaiser filed the case against him, Moktaruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kalabagan Police Station.

Awal, former Secretary General of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, was elected lawmaker of Laxmipur-1 constituency in the January 5, 2014. He, however, was expelled from the party in 2018 for disciplinary breaches and irregularities.

The following year, Awal formed the Islami Ganatantrik Party, under whose banner he contested in the 2024 polls, but was unsuccessful.

Awal was arrested by Rab on May 20, 2021 over the murder of Shahinuddin, a trader in Pallabi, who was hacked to death in front of his child over a land dispute. He was later released on bail.