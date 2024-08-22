Five more murder cases filed against Hasina

Five more murder cases were filed today against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, several of her cabinet members and top police officials.

Of them, three were filed in Dhaka. Two cases were filed in Narsingdi and Bogura.

The former PM now faces at least 49 cases, including 40 for murders, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, one for abduction and one for an attack on a BNP procession.

In Dhaka, Hasina and 46 others were sued for the killing of a street hawker Shahabul Islam Shaon during protests in Ashulia on August 4.

Advocate Hannan Bhuiyan filed the case with the court of Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Arifa Chowdhury Himel.

The magistrate recorded the statement and asked the officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former AL lawmakers Md Saiful Islam and Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were among the accused.

Zakiullah Bahar, 56, a resident of Uttara Paschim area, filed another case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam against Hasina and 32 over the death of 12-grader Abdullah Bin Jahid at the Airport area on August 5.

The magistrate recorded statements of the complainant and asked the OC of Airport Police Station to register it as the FIR.

Rabiul Khan Hillol, a resident of Mohammadpur, filed a case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury against Hasina and 67 others over the killing of Shahriar Hossain Rokon, 23, in the city's Mohammadpur on July 19.

The magistrate also asked the OC of Mohammadpur Police Station to register it as the FIR.

In Narsingdi, a murder case was filed against Hasina and 81 others over the killing of a businessman Azizul Islam during the anti-discrimination student movement on July 19.

Azizul's father Almach Mia lodged the complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court which directed the OC of Narsingdi Police Station to register it as an FIR.

Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former IGP Mamun were, among others accused in the case.

In Bogura, Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy daughter Saima Wazed Putul and 76 others were sued in a case filed over the abduction and killing of a union level BNP leader Shah Alam Sujan in the district's Shibganj upazila in 2018.

Advocate Abdul Wahab, also the general secretary of upazila unit BNP, field the case with a Bogura court which directed OC of Shibganj Police Station to register it as an FIR.