Five arrested over Sada Pathor looting

2.5 lakh cft stones seized in Sylhet Sadar, 2,500cft in Gowainghat

Police yesterday arrested five people over the looting of stones from the Bholaganj Sada Pathor tourist site in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila, following a case filed by the Bureau of Mineral Development (BMD).

The arrestees are Mohammad Kamal, 45, and Md Abu Sayeed, 21, from Kalairag village; Md Abul Kalam, 32, from Nazirgaon village; and Iman Ali, 28, and Jahangir Alam, 35, from Lachu Khal village in Companiganj, police said.

On Friday, Md Anwarul Habib, director general of the BMD, filed the case with Companiganj Police Station, accusing around 1,500 unnamed people of involvement in the looting.

Police then raided several areas and arrested the five suspects, said Uzayer Al-Mahmud Adnan, officer-in-charge of the police station.

According to the case statement, since August 5 last year, miscreants have been illegally extracting stones worth hundreds of crores of taka from the government-gazetted quarry area, as reported by several national media outlets.

The statement also noted that the identities of those directly involved had remained unconfirmed until now.

Meanwhile, a taskforce recovered around 2.5 lakh cubic feet of stones during drives at crusher mills and houses in Dhopagul area of Sylhet Sadar upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khoshnur Rubaiyat led the drive. Contacted, she said, "Acting on a tip-off, the taskforce carried out raids. We found the stones buried under sand near homesteads in Mohaldhi village and hidden inside crusher mills.

"The recovered stones will be returned to the Sada Pathor area, while drives will continue to stop stone looting."

Separately, another 2,500 cubic feet of stones were seized from Binnakandi area in Gowainghat upazila's Fatehpur union during a drive led by Gowainghat UNO Ratan Kumar Adhikari.