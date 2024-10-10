Fall of hasina regime: Over 92,000 accused, 1,474 cases, 51 days

Police HQ says those were filed till Sept 25 over July-August violence

At least 1,474 cases have been filed in connection with the violence that occurred in July-August. The lawsuits have been filed between August 6 and September 25 after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government amid a mass uprising.

According to sources at the Police Headquarters (PHQ), a total of 92,486 people, including former prime minister Hasina, ex-ministers, political leaders, and police personnel, have been implicated in these cases, mostly involving murder charges.

PHQ data shows that only 779 people were arrested between August 5 and September 25 in the July-August violence cases. Of them, 246 were held as suspects.

However, arrests have surged this month, with 7,018 individuals apprehended in the first week alone. Among the arrestees are accused of different crimes, including narcotics trade, murder, and robbery, and also those accused in the July-August violence cases, said PHQ sources.

Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media) at the PHQ, said that the increase in arrests is due to police operations returning to full capacity.

"After August 5, with encountered significant challenges, with around 407 police establishments and some 1,000 police vehicles damaged or destroyed. We had to rent vehicles for our operations."

Enamul said that changes were made in unit chiefs, with new superintendents of police (SP) and commissioners posted to districts and metropolitan areas.

"Initially, they [SPs, commissioners] focused on boosting the morale of the force members. Now, we have resumed our operational activities," he told The Daily Star.

During the previous Awami League regime, the average daily arrest count nationwide ranged from 500 to 600 people for different offences. In comparison, approximately 1,000 arrests were made each day on average in the first week of this month.

Asked about the increase in arrests, AIG Enamul said, "A significant number of the cases were filed after August 5, and the police were unable to carry out many arrest warrants. However, we are now fulfilling those warrants as part of our regular operations."

CASES AGAINST EX-MINISTERS, MPS

Sources at the PHQ said that 1,174 cases have been filed against 390 former ministers, MPs, advisers to the prime minister, and city corporation mayors between August 6 and September 25.

Among the accused, 59, including former ministers, state ministers, and advisers to Hasina, have already been arrested.

The former premier herself faces the maximum 220 cases. Her sister Sheikh Rehana has been accused in 22 lawsuits, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in 19, daughter Saima Wazed Putul in four cases, and nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby in one case, according to PHQ data.

Among the former cabinet members, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal faces the second-highest 199 cases followed by road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader's 169, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud's 72, and law minister Anisul Huq's 59.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has been accused in 41 cases and former adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman in 24.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, ex-mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, faces 38 cases, while former Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Md Atiqul Islam faces 20 lawsuits.

Other prominent figures, who faces lawsuits, include Mohammad A Arafat, former state minister for information and broadcasting, has been accused in 54 cases; Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for posts, telecommunications, and IT in 44; and AKM Shamim Osman, former Narayanganj-4 lawmaker, in 41.

Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan have been accused in 31 and 30 cases respectively. Shahriar Kabir, former president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, has so far been implicated in nine cases.

Additionally, around 300 cases have been filed against 449 serving and former police officials. Of them, 17, including two former inspectors general of police, have been arrested so far.

Of the lawsuits, 136 were filed against four former IGPs, 182 against 16 former additional IGPs, 25 against four additional IGPs, 23 against six former deputy inspectors general (DIG), 140 against seven serving DIGs, 197 against 26 serving additional DIGs, and 97 against 42 serving SPs.

After the filing of the cases, many police officials went into hiding while some left the country, according to sources in the force.