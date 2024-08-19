Ex-IGP, 16 others sued over Abu Sayed killing

30-35 unidentified people also accused in the case

A case was filed accusing 17 named people, including former inspector general of police Abdullah Al Mamun, and some unidentified people yesterday for killing Abu Sayed, a student at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, during the quota reform protests last month.

At least 30-35 unknown people were accused in the case.

Ramjan Ali, elder brother of Abu Sayed, filed the murder case with the Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

The 16 other named accused are former DIG of Rangpur Range Abdul Baten, former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) Md Moniruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner (crime) Abu Maruf Hossain, assistant commissioners Al Imran Hossain and Arifuzzaman, constable Sujan Chandra Roy, ASI Amir, university unit Chhatra League President Pomel Barua, General Secretary Shamim Mahfuz, Office Secretary Babul Hossain, and Organising Secretary Dhananjay Kumar Tagore, OC of Tajhat Police Station Rabiul Islam, in-charge of the university police outpost Bibhuti Bhushan Roy, associate professors Asaduzzaman Mondol and Moshiur Rahman, and Proctor's Office staffer Rabiul Hasan Russell.

Abu Sayed was killed in police firing in front of his university campus in Rangpur on July 16 when students clashed with police, activists of BCL and Jubo League.

The victim, a student of the 12th batch of the English department of Begum Rokeya University, was a resident of Babanpur Zafarpara village in Pirganj upazila. He was a key coordinator of the quota reform protests.

The image of Abu Sayed standing with arms outstretched in the face of police firing just before he was shot went viral and strengthened the protests that eventually led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

Police had previously lodged a case alleging that Abu Sayed's death was caused by stones thrown by protesters.