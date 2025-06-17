Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 17, 2025 02:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:00 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Ex-AL MP Sorwar Jahan arrested in Mohammadpur

Tue Jun 17, 2025 02:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:00 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 17, 2025 02:52 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:00 PM

AKM Sorwar Jahan Badsha, former Awami League lawmaker from Kushtia-1 constituency, was arrested from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area last night.

Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said a police team detained Sorwar Jahan from Bosila area and brought him to the police station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The OC said they are currently verifying how many cases against him are pending.

On February 20 this year, a Dhaka court imposed a travel ban on Sorwar Jahan and his wife Mahmuda Siddiqa.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against them over corruption allegations, which is now under investigation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

খামেনিকে এখনই ‘হত্যা’ নয়: ট্রাম্প

তারা 'তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে শহর খালি করা' বলতে কী বোঝাতে চান? এটা কি আদৌ সম্ভব?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের পরমাণু স্থাপনায় ইসরায়েলি হামলা, তেজস্ক্রিয় বিকিরণ কি আসন্ন?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে