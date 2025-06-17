Ex-AL MP Sorwar Jahan arrested in Mohammadpur

AKM Sorwar Jahan Badsha, former Awami League lawmaker from Kushtia-1 constituency, was arrested from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area last night.

Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said a police team detained Sorwar Jahan from Bosila area and brought him to the police station.

The OC said they are currently verifying how many cases against him are pending.

On February 20 this year, a Dhaka court imposed a travel ban on Sorwar Jahan and his wife Mahmuda Siddiqa.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against them over corruption allegations, which is now under investigation.