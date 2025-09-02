Doctor’s slit-throat body found in his hospital

Police recovered the slit-throat body of doctor AHM Amirul Islam, a former leader of the Bangladesh Doctors' Association (DAB), a pro-BNP physicians' organisation, from his hospital in Natore town yesterday afternoon.

The 60-year-old physician was also the convener of the Natore chapter of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), an organisation of doctors, and president of the Clinic Owners and Diagnostic Association, Natore.

Quoting the hospital staffers, Mahabub Rahman, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station, told local journalists that the doctor went to sleep in a room on the third floor around 1:30am. After repeated attempts to wake him in the morning went unanswered, the staffers broke into the room and found his slit-throat body lying on the floor and informed the police, the OC said.

After hearing the news, Mohammad Amzad Hossain, superintendent of Natore police, visited the spot. Teams from the Criminal Investigation Department and Police Bureau of Investigation collected evidence, said the OC.

SP Amzad told The Daily Star that Amirul's body was recovered from his hospital named Jonoseba. "There were multiple injury marks on his body, and his genitals were severed."

Four hospital staffers were detained for interrogation, added the SP.

BNP leader Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu also visited the private healthcare facility and claimed that the doctor was murdered to destabilise the current political environment and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The body was sent to the Rajshahi Medical College morgue for an autopsy, said Mahmuda Sharmin Neeli, additional superintendent of police (Sadar circle, Natore), adding that they were trying to find the motive behind the murder.