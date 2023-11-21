Dispute over smuggled gold: Councillor, 2 relatives held for murder

Detectives arrested a Benapole municipality councillor and his two relatives in Ashulia today, in a case filed over the killing of one Omar Faruq following a dispute over smuggled gold.

Kamal Hossain, 42, and his brothers-in-law Ijaz, 28, and Ifaz, 29, abducted Faruq on November 11, said Jashore District Detective Branch of Police Inspector Rupam Kumar.

In connection with the incident, Rab seized a private car from their possession which was used in the crime, he said.

The arrestees and three others were involved in gold smuggling, said the DB official, adding that they engaged Faruq in transporting the gold.

Since November 11, they had been forcing him to confess to embezzling gold weighing 3.5kg, which he denied.

Inspector Rupam Kumar said, in that process, they also tortured him.

Faruq's body was found on a roadside in Magura on Saturday, said the police officer.

On that day, police also arrested three others -- microbus driver Riaz Munshi, Anjan and Dalim Kumar -- at Shakaribazar in Dhaka, said Rupam.

After the incident, Faruq's mother Feroza Begum filed the case with the Benapole Port Police Station.