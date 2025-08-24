Dhaka magistrate show-caused over breach of judicial discipline

Asked to reply within seven working days

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka has issued a show-cause notice to a metropolitan magistrate, accusing him of inciting "judicial anarchy" by granting bail to an accused whose plea had already been rejected by another court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan has also been asked to reply to the show-cause within seven working days as to why legal action should not be taken against him for his actions, which is contrary to judicial discipline, said a notification issued by judge Md Jakir Hossain on August 21.

Administrative officer Abu Hasan of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court confirmed the matter to The Daily Star today.

According to the notification, on June 17 this year, the bail petition of Mohammad Nazmul -- who was arrested in a case over robbery and explosives filed with Kadamtali Police Station -- was rejected by the judge of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court. However, magistrate Mehedi granted bail to the accused on July 1.

"Despite the rejection of bail by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, magistrate Mehedi ordered the release on bail of the accused Nazmul within only 15 days, thereby giving rise to judicial anarchy," read the notification.

"Granting bail to the same accused only a few days after intial rejection from the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court runs contrary to judicial discipline," it added.