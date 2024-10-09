Death of Renu in mob beating: 1 sentenced to death, 4 life imprisonment

A Dhaka court today sentenced a man to death and four others to life imprisonment in a case filed over the murder of Taslima Begum Renu by a mob in the capital's Badda in July 2019.

The condemned convict is Ibrahim alias Hridoy Mollah while Abul Kalam Azad, Kamal Hossain and Asadul Islam, Hriya Begum Moyna were given life imprisonment in jail (30 years).

Judge Mohammad Morshed Alam of the Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka handed down the sentence in presence of the convicts at a packed courtroom.

The judge also fined them Tk 1 lakh each, in default of which they will have to serve one year more in jail.