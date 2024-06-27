Court orders seizure of NBR first secy's assets

A Dhaka court today ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all moveable and immoveable properties of Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, first secretary (Taxes Legal and Enforcement) of the National Board of Revenue, his wife Afsana Jasmin and some of his nearest relatives in connection with graft allegations brought against them.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC's Assistant Director Md Mostafiz, also the head of the enquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

The judge also directed all the concerned authorities to take necessary initiatives so that Faisal and others could not hand over the properties and launder the money.

The judge also asked the ACC to publish this order in one Bangla and one English national dailies.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol confirmed it to The Daily Star.

The properties are five kathas of a plot bought from East-West Development (Pvt) Ltd in the name of his wife Afsana Jasmin at Tk 75 lakh, a flat bought from Rupayan Housing Estate Ltd in the city's Ramna area in the name of his father-in-law Ahmed Ali at Tk one crore, five kathas of a plot bought from Jolshiri Housing Project at Khilgaon in the name of his and his wife, savings instrument of Tk 2,55,00,000, deposits of Tk 6,96,50,908.72 at banks and non-banking financial institutions and moveable properties at Tk 6,89,75,000 which stands at T16,41,25, 908.72.

Aftaf Ali, Kazi Khalid Hassan, Khondaker Hafizur Rahman and Momtaz Begum were involved in acquiring illegal wealth but their identities could not be known.

According to the inquiry officer, Abu Mohammad in league with others earned illegal properties through misuse of power and taking bribes. His wife, father-in-law and aforementioned relatives have no legal source of income.

Abu Mohammad and his family members can hand over the immovable properties and launder the money deposited in banks and non-banking financial institutions. So, confiscating the immovable properties and freezing all the bank accounts are needed, the inquiry officer added.