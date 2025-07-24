Court orders confiscation of 215 kathas owned by Rehana's husband, son

The properties are situated in different places of Gazipur district

A Dhaka court today ordered the confiscation of 215 kathas of immovable assets owned by Sheikh Rehana's husband, Shafique Ahmed Siddiq and their son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, in connection with corruption allegations brought against them.

The properties are situated in different places of Gazipur district, and their market value stands at Tk 2 crore.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Monirul Islam, who leads the inquiry team, applied in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

In the application, the ACC official said Shafique and his son acquired these immovable properties through "illegal means and corruption".

"The ACC came to know from a credible source that they were attempting to transfer the properties elsewhere at any time. If they do, the inquiry into the allegations brought against them might be hampered. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the ACC in the application.

On April 29, the same court issued a travel ban against eight directors of Prochhaya Ltd, including Shafique and his relatives, over their alleged involvement in the "embezzlement" of Tk 59,000 crore from the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

Earlier on April 13, the same court issued arrest warrants against 23 people, including Hasina, Rehana and Bobby in three cases filed over irregularities in plot allocation in Purbachal New Town.