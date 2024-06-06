Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 02:30 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:29 PM

Crime & Justice

Court appoints administrators to look after Benazir’s confiscated immovable assets

ACC to quiz ex-IGP Benazir over graft allegation

A Dhaka court today appointed administrators to look after the confiscated immovable properties of former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam submitted a petition in this regard, said ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

court orders to confiscate properties of ex-IGP Benazir
Benazir, Family’s 114 Acres: All bought while he helmed Rab and police

The properties are located in Savar, Madaripur, Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar.

Local Upazila Nirbahi Officer will look after the properties of Savar and deputy commissioners in Cox's Bazar and Madaripur.

The DC of Gopalganj and the officials of the fisheries department will take the charges of lands and waterbodies of the district respectively, the court said.

However, the court did not pass any order regarding the four flats located in Gulshan.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition before the court earlier in the day.

 

