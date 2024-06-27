DU senate members seek to revoke Benazir's PhD

The senate members of Dhaka University yesterday proposed to cancel the PhD degree conferred to former IGP Benazir Ahmed as it was given by the university violating the rules.

At least three senate members -- educationist Ranjit Kumar Saha, Professor Dr M Wahiduzzaman, former vice chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University, and Professor ABM Obaidul Islam -- placed the proposal during a meeting led by senate chairman Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, also vice-chancellor of the university.

They said Benazir Ahmed got the degree from the university although he did not fulfil enrolment qualifications.

According to media reports, Benazir obtained a doctorate (Doctor of Business Administration) from the Faculty of Business Studies at DU in 2019.

However, Benazir was not even qualified for the PhD programme. Some teachers alleged that the admission requirements were relaxed for the then police chief, violating rules.

A candidate has to have a bachelor's degree with at least 50 percent marks in every public examination to apply for the PhD programme, which Benazir did not have.