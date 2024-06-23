Benazir skips ACC quizzing again

Former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed did not appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today, even after the commission granted him 16 additional days to do so.

The former police officer was scheduled to appear before the ACC's investigation committee at 10:00am today regarding the allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

As of 11:00am, he did not show up at the ACC headquarters.

Several ACC officials reported that Benazir Ahmed did not submit any new requests for more time.

Benazir and his family members missed ACC appointments on June 6 and 9 respectively. The ACC then rescheduled the dates to June 23 and June 24.

Previously, he requested time to appear before the ACC once, but the ACC laws and regulations do not clearly specify provisions over the second extension.

If Benazir fails to appear before the ACC, it will be assumed that he has no statement to provide, said ACC Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah before the latest hearing.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star that the investigation into the allegations of accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income against Benazir and his family members is ongoing.

Evidence of illicit wealth has also been found against him, he said.

The ACC on April 18 launched the inquiry into allegations of graft against the former police chief.