Cases after violence: Over 2 lakh accused in Dhaka city

Jhunu Begum, 65, wailing in front of a Narayanganj court moments after her grandson, 19-year-old mason Arif Hossain, was taken away in a prison van. Jhunu was pleading to the police that her grandson was innocent and that he was not involved in politics. Arif was picked up from his Parameshwardi home in Narayanganj on July 23 following the recent violence. Photo: Saurav Hossain Siam

Over 2.13 lakh people, mostly unnamed, are accused in around 200 cases filed with police stations in Dhaka over the recent unrest centering the quota reform protests.

Almost all the cases are filed by police, and in at least 16 of the cases, between 5,000 and 10,000 people have been accused, records show.

Law enforcers have arrested over 2,500 people, including political leaders, activists and students, in the last 12 days in different parts of the city, according to the court documents.

However, the actual numbers of cases and arrests could be much higher and are likely to rise as the law enforcers continue to raid different neighbourhoods.

The country witnessed unprecedented violence over the last week centring the quota reform movement. Although the demonstration was peaceful, it turned violent on July 15 when Chhatra League attacked the protesting students on multiple university campuses.

Violence escalated in Dhaka and other parts of the country, leaving at least 162 dead as per The Daily Star's count. Several thousand were injured in clashes between police, BGB and ruling party men and the protesters.

The government is trying to bring the situation under its control by imposing night-time curfews, deploying army across the country, and carrying out raids.

Meanwhile, rights activists, family members of those arrested or injured, and political parties are decrying the the law enforcers' high-handedness and misuse of power. The government maintains that the cases are based on specific evidence.

CASES FILED IN CAPITAL

Dhaka Metropolitan Police filed 229 cases with 50 police stations as of yesterday.

This newspaper has so far been able to get documents related to 178 cases filed since July 17. The number of accused in these cases is 2,13,834. Of them, only 1,310 were named.

It is not known how many people are accused in the remaining 51 cases.

The unnamed accused leaves room for the law enforcers to arrest anyone they want.

Police had not mentioned any name or number of accused in 60 cases, and in at least two, 10,000 unnamed people were accused.

One of two cases was filed with Badda Police Station on July 18 over violence near Brac University in the Merul Badda area.

Police filed another case with the Lalbagh Police Station on July 21 against 10,000 people. Although police accused BNP-Jamaat men for the violence in Azimpur area, none of the accused was named.

Metro rail authority filed a case against 9,000 in connection with the vandalism at Mirpur-10 metro station on July 19. None of the accused was named.

Another case was filed against 8,000 accused while two cases against 7,000 people, seven cases against 6,000 people and three cases against 5,000 people, shows the document.

OVER 2,500 ARRESTED IN DHAKA

Police produced 2,506, including 98 yesterday, before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka between July 17 and July 28.

They were arrested from different parts of the city in connection with some 158 cases, shows the document.

The highest 335 people were arrested under 15 cases filed with Jatrabari Police Station. The area saw continuous violence for around a week from July 17.

Mirpur police arrested 168 people under 10 cases while Uattra (east) arrested 164 under 10 cases, Paltan police arrested 145 under eight cases, Badda police arrested 130 people under four cases.

Mirpur, Uttara, Badda and Paltan areas witnessed fierce clashes during the movement.

Most of the accused are facing charges of illegal gathering, rioting, assaulting law enforcers, damaging properties.

At least five cases were filed over killing police, a student and a police source. One case also was filed under Cyber Security Act.