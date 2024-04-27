Case filed over rape of 2 garment workers in Gazipur

A case was filed last night in connection with the rape of two garment workers in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila.

The mother of one of the victims lodged a written complaint at Kaliakoir Police Station, accusing two people -- Sajjad and Sakib -- and several other unnamed persons. Later, Police recorded it as a case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, our local correspondent reports.

Officer-in-Charge of the police station Abul Fazal Mohammad Nasim said the incident took place in Mouchak (Sadarchala) area on Thursday night. The case is being investigated, he said.

According to the complaint, two female garment workers went to visit Baishakhi Mela at Mouchak village with one of their male colleagues around 8:30pm.

Later, some locals including Sajjad and Sakib picked up and took the three to a club room in Jamtola Bazar area.

The male colleague was beaten up there and held captive. Later, the criminals took the two women to a nearby forest in Arabari area and raped them in turns.

"We are trying to arrest the accused," the OC added.