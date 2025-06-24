Burning bodies in Ashulia: ICT asks prosecution to press charges on July 2

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 asked the prosecution to press charges on July 2 in the case over burning of six bodies in Ashulia during the July uprising.

The three-member tribunal passed the order after the prosecution sought one week's time for filing the charges.

The prosecution informed the tribunal that the investigation agency of the ICT had submitted the probe report on June 19, accusing 16 individuals, including several policemen. Of them, eight have already been arrested. Seven of the arrestees were produced before the tribunal during today's hearing.

According to the investigation, the incident took place near Ashulia Police Station, where law enforcers allegedly shot six student protesters dead and then piled their bodies onto a police van. In a harrowing detail confirmed by witnesses and video footage, one of the victims was reportedly still alive when police poured petrol on the bodies and set them on fire.

A witness was quoted as saying, "When the bodies were burning, one boy was still alive. He was burned after the police poured petrol on him."