Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:42 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Burning bodies in Ashulia: ICT asks prosecution to press charges on July 2

Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:42 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:38 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 01:42 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 asked the prosecution to press charges on July 2 in the case over burning of six bodies in Ashulia during the July uprising.

The three-member tribunal passed the order after the prosecution sought one week's time for filing the charges.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The prosecution informed the tribunal that the investigation agency of the ICT had submitted the probe report on June 19, accusing 16 individuals, including several policemen. Of them, eight have already been arrested. Seven of the arrestees were produced before the tribunal during today's hearing.

According to the investigation, the incident took place near Ashulia Police Station, where law enforcers allegedly shot six student protesters dead and then piled their bodies onto a police van. In a harrowing detail confirmed by witnesses and video footage, one of the victims was reportedly still alive when police poured petrol on the bodies and set them on fire.

A witness was quoted as saying, "When the bodies were burning, one boy was still alive. He was burned after the police poured petrol on him."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে