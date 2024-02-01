BGB members seize one kg of crystal meth in Benapole

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized one kg of crystal meth in Kutibari border area of Satkhira's Kalaroa last night.

However, no one was arrested in this connection.

Commanding Officer of BGB-33 of Satkhira Lt Colonel Ashraful Haque said the border guards received information that a large consignment of drugs was being smuggled into the country from India through Kakdanga border in Satkhira.

Acting on a tip, a patrol team of BGB conducted a raid on the Kutibari border and, sensing their presence, the smugglers fled the scene leaving a bag full of drugs at the scene, the BGB official said.

Later, the bag was searched and 1 kg of crystal meth was seized. The market value of that amount of crystal meth is around Tk 5 crore, he said.

A case has been filed in Kalaroa Police Station, he added.