Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 1, 2024 10:40 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 11:07 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

BGB members seize one kg of crystal meth in Benapole

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 1, 2024 10:40 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 11:07 AM
Photo: Collected

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized one kg of crystal meth in Kutibari border area of Satkhira's Kalaroa last night.

However, no one was arrested in this connection.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Commanding Officer of BGB-33 of Satkhira Lt Colonel Ashraful Haque said the border guards received information that a large consignment of drugs was being smuggled into the country from India through Kakdanga border in Satkhira.

Acting on a tip, a patrol team of BGB conducted a raid on the Kutibari border and, sensing their presence, the smugglers fled the scene leaving a bag full of drugs at the scene, the BGB official said.

Later, the bag was searched and 1 kg of crystal meth was seized. The market value of that amount of crystal meth is around Tk 5 crore, he said.

A case has been filed in Kalaroa Police Station, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইজতেমা
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রথম ধাপের ইজতেমা শুরু কাল, সড়ক ও পার্কিং নির্দেশনা

যান চলাচলে শৃঙ্খলা বজায় রাখা, যানজট এড়ানো ও মুসল্লিদের চলাচল নির্বিঘ্নে করতে সর্বাত্মক সহযোগিতা কামনা করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বায়ুদূষণ

আজ বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে দূষিত বাতাসের শহর ঢাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification