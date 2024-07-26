Arson on Setu Bhaban: Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court today sent former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur to jail in a case filed over an arson attack on Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shakil Ahamed passed the order after DB Inspector Abu Sayeed Miah, who is investigating the case, produced Nur before the court on completion of his five-day remand.

In the forwarding report, the IO said Nur gave important information about the incident during the remand period. The DB inspector also appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

However, the defence lawyer submitted an application seeking bail for him on the grounds that his client was not involved with the incident.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence's plea and sent Nur to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On July 21, another Dhaka court placed Nur, also member-secretary of Gano Adhikar Parishad, on a five-day remand after police arrested him.

Yesterday, police arrested Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Manju) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho and top businessman KM Rezaul Hasanat David in the same case.

Later, a Dhaka court placed them on a five-day remand

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed the Setu Bhaban, vandalised many vehicles, motorbikes, and ransacked different sheds and rooms. They later set those on fire.