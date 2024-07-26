Violence centring quota protests: Andaleeve, David Hasanat arrested

At least 4,784 held in last 6 days

Police arrested Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Manju) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho and top businessman KM Rezaul Hasanat David in a countrywide crackdown that saw the arrest of at least 4,784 over the last six days.

Besides, the BNP said Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anne, joint secretary general of the party, was picked up by the Detective Branch of police from Elephant Road area around 4:30pm.

Detectives arrested Andaleeve at his Gulshan home around 1:00am, and a Dhaka court later placed him on a five-day remand.

He and David, founding chairman and CEO of major garment exporter Viyellatex Group, were accused in a case filed over an arson attack on Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on July 18.

According to the Viyellatex website, David is a well known businessman and his company has diversified businesses ranging from end-to-end apparel solution to tea, engineering and power generation. It employs over 300 management staff and over 15,000 workers.

David, who is accused of financing the perpetrators, was also placed on a five-day remand by the court.

On Wednesday and yesterday, 1,367 were arrested in the country including 829 people in the capital; 254 of them were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka in 72 cases.

According to data, 3,417 were arrested previously.

At least 302 people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday in 18 districts in 164 cases in which 2,148 named and 73,520 unnamed people were accused.

Besides, Rab arrested 228 across the country including 55 in Dhaka on the same charges, Rab said.

DB Inspector Abu Sayeed Miah, who is investigating the case filed over arson attack on Setu Bhaban, wrote in the remand application that Andaleeve expressed solidarity with the students who protested for quota reform and he was involved in arson at Setu Bhaban.

David played an active role in financing the students' movement, added the officer.

Andaleeve told the court he was innocent while David's lawyer said his client was abroad from July 13 to July 23, but didn't show any document in support of the alibi.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed them on remand.

Yesterday, another Dhaka court placed seven BNP leaders, including Saiful Alam Nirob, on a five-day remand in the same case.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed the Setu Bhaban, vandalised many vehicles, motorbikes, and ransacked different sheds and rooms. They later set those on fire.

At a press briefing, DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Harun-or-Rashid said an arrested Juba Dal leader of Gaibandha Nure Alam Siddique Piton received a message from "high-ups" in London that if they can kill a Chhatra League member, the killer would receive Tk 5,000 and to kill a policeman, he would receive Tk 10,000.

Harun claimed that Piton engaged his brother-in-law Abdul Aziz to make this plan successful. In this regard, the BNP-Jamaat-Shibir men carried out vandalism and arson in Uttara and Abdullahpur areas, the DMP DB chief claimed.

Another DMP official, wishing anonymity, said police are identifying those involved in the violence and sabotage by analysing intelligence information and CCTV footage.