Arrest warrant issued against Mirza Abbas in graft case

A Dhaka court today issued an arrest warrant against BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas after dismissing his time petition in a graft case filed against him in 2007.

The case was filed during the regime of military-backed caretaker government on charge of amassing wealth through illegal means and providing false information about wealth to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 set November 2 for arguments from the prosecution, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

Earlier in the day, advocate Mohi Uddin Chowdhury submitted two separate petitions -- one for allowing time for his client's today's non-appearance and the other for allowing to give defence witness -- in the case.

The prosecution, however' opposed the defence pleas on grounds that the petitions were filed just to delay the trial proceedings.

Upon hearing both the sides, the judge turned down the defence pleas and issued the arrest warrants against the BNP leader.

In the petitions, the lawyer said his client could not appear before it today due to his illness.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 24 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

The court framed charges against Mirza Abbas, also former BNP minister, and his wife on June 16, 2008.

On August 16, 2007, the ACC filed the case with Ramna Police Station against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas for amassing wealth worth over Tk 5.67 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing wealth statement of Tk 23 lakh to the commission.

The ACC on May 14, 2008 pressed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in the case.