Aritry's suicide: verdict in case against 2 ex-Viqarunnisa teachers deferred to June 3

A Dhaka court today deferred to June 3 the delivery of judgment in the case against two former teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College for instigating suicide of ninth-grader Aritry Adhikary in 2018.

This is the fourth time the court rescheduled the date for delivering verdict.

The two are former acting principal of Viqarunnisa school Nazneen Ferdous and former morning shift in-charge Zinat Akhtar.

Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka 12th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court set the new date as the judgment was not ready, court sources said. Earlier, the court had deferred the date for delivering verdict, citing the same reason.

The two accused, now on bail, were present at the court during today's hearing.

Aritry was found hanging from the ceiling in her house in the capital's Shantinagar on December 3, 2018, hours after she and her parents were allegedly insulted by some teachers at the school.

The next day, her father Dilip Adhikary filed the case with Paltan Police Station, accusing three teachers of provoking Aritry's suicide.

On March 28, 2019, Detective Branch of Police Inspector Kazi Kamrul Islam submitted the charge sheet against Nazneen and Zinat to the chief metropolitan magistrate court.