8 students of Bangamata technology university injured in attack

Eight students of Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University (BSFMSTU) in Jamalpur were seriously injured in an attack carried out by local miscreants last night.

The students came under attack by the miscreants at Banpara village in Jamalpur Sadar, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting students.

The injured are Abdullah Al Noman, Monir Ahmed, Fahim, Riyad, Zobaid, Gulzar, Abdul Quader Jilani, and Yunus Shubo.

Among them, Abdullah Al Noman and Monir Ahmed were critically injured and were first admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital.

Later, they were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Six other injured are undergoing treatment at Jamalpur General Hospital.

The injured student Fahim told this correspondent that he along with two other students went out of their mess to have a cup of tea around 9:15pm.

When they were returning to mess after having tea around 10:15pm, suddenly a group of local miscreants obstructed them and snatched mobile phones, said Fahim.

"When we resisted them, they started stabbing us with sharp knives," said the student.

As our friends came to our rescue hearing our screams, the miscreants fled, he added.

BSFMSTU Assistant Proctor Sumit Kumar Pal said the university authority will soon file a case in this regard.

"I have not received any complaint in this regard yet. We will take action if we get complaints" said Mahabbat Kabir, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station.