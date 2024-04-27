7 injured in clash at Jashore Central Jail

Seven people, including two jail guards, were injured in a clash between two rival groups of inmates at Jashore Central Jail this morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30am in the new wing of the prison, Khulna Deputy Jail Inspector General Asim Kanto Pal, who visited the jail, told The Daily Star.

Senior Jail Superintendent Suraiya Akhtar said a dispute arose between Rakib and another inmate named Samrat. This quickly escalated into a clash between their supporters.

Informed, jail officials led by the senior jail superintendent reached to the scene and brought the situation under control, she said.

Two jail guards and five injured inmates received treatment at the prison hospital, said Dr Sajjad Hossain, assistant surgeon of Jashore Central Jail.

Authorities have identified seven or eight individuals believed to be involved in the altercation. The inmates have been moved to separate cells and they have been kept under special surveillance, Suraiya said.

Disciplinary action will be taken against those involved in the clash, following relevant laws, she added.