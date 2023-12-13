24 Rohingyas detained while being trafficked to Malaysia

Police detained 24 Rohingyas including women and children from the coastal area of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar while they were being trafficked to Malaysia by perilous sea voyage early today.

The Rohingyas were held from Kachhapia area in Baharchhara union, said Inspector Mashiur Rahman, in-charge of Baharchhara Police Investigation Center, reports our Cox's Bazar correspondent.

The Rohingyas -- six children, six women, and 12 men -- are residents of various refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, he said.

Police raided Kachhapia area on information that some unknown people were roaming the area, the police officer said

When a police team reached the spot, some 4/5 people managed to escape, he said.

However, the 24 Rohingyas, gathering in the bushes, were detained, he added.

The process to send the Rohingyas back to a refugee camp is underway, said Moshiur.