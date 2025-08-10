2016 ‘militant drama’: Complaint filed at ICT over retired major’s killing

A complaint has been lodged with the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) over the 2016 killing of Major (retd) Jahidul Islam -- an incident described as a staged "militant drama."

Jahidul's widow, Jebun Nahar Islam, lodged the complaint accusing several senior police officials of killing her husband and forcibly disappearing her and her two daughters for over four months.

The accused are: Md AKM Shahidul Hoque, then inspector general of police (IGP); Md Monirul Islam, then chief of the Detective Branch (DB); Md Asaduzzaman, then chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit; Md Masud Ahmed, then deputy commissioner of Mirpur; Md Shahid Alam, then officer-in-charge of Rupnagar Police Station; and several unidentified police personnel of the same police station.

According to the complaint, on September 2, 2016, around 10:00pm, the accused blindfolded Jebun Nahar and her two daughters, abducted them and then took them to an unknown location where they were detained.

She also said the next day, during interrogation, she was told, "You and your husband are militants. If you do not confess, you will be sent to your husband."

At that moment, she realised that her husband had been killed. Later, one of the accused admitted to the killing.

The complaint further alleged that after Jahidul's murder, she and her daughters were kept at "Aynaghar" for four months and seven days, during which they were subjected to physical and mental torture -- to make her confess that her husband was a militant.

She claimed that when she made no confession, the accused took her elder daughter and staged a "militant drama" at a house in Azimpur, sending the girl to a juvenile victim centre. Later on December 24, 2016, another such "drama" was staged at a house in Ashkona, showing Jebun Nahar being recovered and taken to the DB office.

Jebun Nahar also alleged that she was kept there for another 16 days, facing further interrogation and "false cases" before being sent to Kashimpur jail.

According to the complaint, she spent four years in jail before being released on bail, which was later cancelled in 2019. She was re-arrested and taken back to jail until her release on August 31, 2024, following the fall of the Awami League government.