2 garment workers raped, male colleague beaten up

Two readymade garment workers were allegedly raped while their male colleague was beaten up and held captive by a group of locals in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila on Thursday night.

The mother of one of the victims lodged a complaint with Kaliakoir Police Station Friday night, accusing two people -- Sajjad and Sakib -- and several unnamed others.

Later, police recorded it as a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Kaliakoir Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Fazal Mohammad Nasim said the incident took place in Mouchak (Sadarchala) area on Thursday night.

"The case is being investigated," he said.

According to the complaint, two female garment workers went to Baishakhi Mela at Mouchak village with one of their male colleagues around 8:30pm.

Later, some locals including Sajjad and Sakib picked up and took the three to a club room in Jamtola Bazar area.

The male colleague was beaten up there and held captive. Later, the criminals took the two women to a nearby forest in Arabari area and raped them in turns.

"We are trying to arrest the accused," the OC added.