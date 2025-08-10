Grapes of hope in hilly Sherpur

Youth turns experimental vines into a growing venture

Bunches of grapes in vibrant shades of red, black and green in the hilly Meghadol village of Sherpur's Sreebardi upazila have opened new horizons for agricultural entrepreneurs in nearby areas.

Such cultivation in a garden is the first of its kind in Sherpur, said the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

Md Mizanur Rahman, a postgraduate youth, initiated the cultivation in 2022. He collected different varieties of grapes from within and outside the country, including Asian and European types. These include Baikonur, Akollo, Dixon, Black Magic, Green Long, Mascot Blow, Flame, Super Nova, Early Red and Joy Seedless.

Mizanur said his father, Jalal Uddin, brought home 10 grape saplings of two varieties from India out of sheer interest in 2022. These were planted in their homestead and, within just 10 months, began bearing sweet fruits.

Encouraged by this early success, Mizanur decided to expand his efforts, planting 50 different grape varieties on 35 decimals of land. The fruitful harvest is attracting large numbers of curious visitors.

Now there are 150 plants in his garden, 35 of which are bearing fruits. The plants yield between 10 and 12 kilogrammes each, while the rest, still young, have produced three to four kilogrammes per plant. Some green grapes have already been sold locally at Tk 300 to Tk 400 per kilogramme. The plants can produce fruits for decades if well nurtured, Mizanur said.

Asked about his investment, Mizanur said he has so far spent Tk 2,50,000, mainly to collect saplings. Labour costs are comparatively lower in the hilly areas, he added.

"I have started producing grape saplings to expand cultivation to an additional 150 decimals of land in Meghadol," he said.

Mizanur's father, Jalal, said a few saplings brought from India out of curiosity have now become a source of hope for a reasonable income. At first, they were unsure whether the saplings would survive, but over time they grew well and began bearing fruits, he added.

They have started producing saplings, and some 50 farmers from nearby villages have bought from their garden. Each is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 600, depending on variety, and demand is increasing every season.

Abdul Wahab, a retired Ansar member from adjacent Chandapara village, said he bought some saplings to start cultivation this season.

Monir Hossain from Sherpur town said he bought five saplings from Mizanur's garden.

Shah Alam of Gorjoripa village in Sreebardi said he started grape cultivation on 10 decimals of land last year, and the fruits in his garden are now mature. "I have invested 35,000 takas so far and hope for a good production with reasonable profit. I will expand the garden next year," he said.

Mohammad Shakhauat Hossain, deputy director of the DAE in Sherpur, said they have visited the vineyard on various occasions and are providing technical support.

The weather in the hilly areas is very suitable for grape cultivation, he said, adding that the low cost is attracting more farmers. If the cultivation gains ground, it could help change the economic condition of the mostly poor hilly farmers, he hoped.