Youth dies from electrocution in Demra

An 18-year-old youth died after being electrocuted while performing electrical work at a house in the Sarulia area of Demra in the capital yesterday afternoon.

The deceased -- Emon Hossain, son of Jahangir Alam -- was from the Lakaid area under Sadar Police Station in Sylhet.

He was found unconscious around 1:30pm and was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

Emon's wife, Shilpi Akhter, said her husband had gone to a house in Sarulia around noon to carry out electrical repairs. He was electrocuted and lost consciousness while connecting the electrical lines.

"We rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after hearing the news, but the doctor told us that he was no longer alive," she said.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said the body was kept in the hospital's morgue. "We have informed the local police station for further procedures," he added.