Woman, daughter electrocuted to death in Narayanganj

A woman and her daughter died after being electrocuted after a live wire of a water pump came in contact with the floodwater in front of their house in Fatullah upazila of Narayanganj this evening, police said.

The victims are Rokhsana Parvin, 50, of Sheharchar, and her daughter Lamia Akhter, 24.

The incident took place in Sheharchar area around 6:00pm, said Fatullah Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shariful Islam.

Family members said Lamia was a third-year student of Narayanganj's Government Tolaram College.

Sub-Inspector Kazi Abul Bashar of Fatullah Police Station said waterlogging is a common problem in the area during rainy season. The family had installed an electric pump to drain the floodwater.

"After Maghrib prayers, Amir Ali returned home and found his wife and daughter lying behind the house. They were rushed to Narayanganj 300-bed Hospital where doctors declared them dead. Family members believe they were electrocuted by the pump line," he added.

OC Shariful said police will talk to the family at the hospital and take necessary legal steps.