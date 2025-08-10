Two minor girls drown in Brahmanbaria river

Two minor girls drowned in the Bak-Longon river in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria yesterday evening.

The deceased were identified as Tanisha Moni, 5, daughter of Junaid Mia of Kadamtoli village; and her neighbour Tabassum, 4, daughter of Dulal Mia.

Taju Mia, a village police member, said Kadamtoli is surrounded by the river. The girls bought puffed rice from a shop and went to to a riverside ghat near Kadamtoli Government Primary School.

Later, people on a boat spotted their bodies floating in the water and brought them ashore.

Confirming the incident, Nasirnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Azharul Islam said the bodies were handed over to the families.