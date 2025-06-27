Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Fri Jun 27, 2025 07:00 PM
Two killed after being run over by trains in Gazipur

train accident
Police today recovered the bodies of two individuals who were killed after being run over by trains on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway line in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

One of the victim is Joynal Abedin, 55, of Patapcha of Gazipur's Joydebpur.

The identity of another deceased -- a female aged around 35 -- could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector Nadiruzzaman of the Joydebpur Railway Police said the body of the woman was recovered from Satkamair area around 12:00pm after she was struck by a Mymensingh-bound commuter train coming from Dhaka.

Police are trying to identify the body.

Earlier in the day, the body of Joynal was recovered from the Rajendrapur area around 9:00am.

The police officer said he died on the spot after being run over by a train on the Dhaka-Mymensingh line early in the morning.

Both bodies have been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for autopsy.

