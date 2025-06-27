Two killed after being run over by trains in Gazipur

Police today recovered the bodies of two individuals who were killed after being run over by trains on the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway line in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

One of the victim is Joynal Abedin, 55, of Patapcha of Gazipur's Joydebpur.

The identity of another deceased -- a female aged around 35 -- could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector Nadiruzzaman of the Joydebpur Railway Police said the body of the woman was recovered from Satkamair area around 12:00pm after she was struck by a Mymensingh-bound commuter train coming from Dhaka.

Police are trying to identify the body.

Earlier in the day, the body of Joynal was recovered from the Rajendrapur area around 9:00am.

The police officer said he died on the spot after being run over by a train on the Dhaka-Mymensingh line early in the morning.

Both bodies have been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for autopsy.