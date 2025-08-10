Toddler drowns in bucket at home in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar

One-and-a-half-year-old was youngest of five siblings; family declines autopsy

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died last night after accidentally falling into a bucket of water in his family's home.

The deceased, Ayman, was the youngest of five children of Swapan Mia, a trader originally from Noakhali. The family lives in a rented flat on the seventh floor of a building on Chadnighat Nabakumar Dutta Road in Dhaka's Chawkbazar.

According to Swapan, Ayman's mother was at work at the time, and the child was in his care. He went into the bathroom without Swapan noticing. After a few minutes, the father realised his son was missing and started looking for him.

Moments later, he discovered his son lying face down in a water-filled bucket. Ayman was rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead around midnight.

Md Farouk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the child was brought in deceased. The family chose to take the body home without an autopsy.