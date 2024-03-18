Teenager killed, 2 injured in Gazipur bike accident

A teenager died and two others were injured as their motorcycle hit a tree in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila last night.

The deceased was identified as Rajib, 15, son of Rokon Uddin from Pachua village. The injured are Shamim, 23, and Abdur Rahim, 22.

The accident occurred around 12:00am on Khirati road in Ghagatia village, according to Kapasia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Bakar Mia.

Quoting locals, the OC said the driver lost control of the motorcycle and rammed the vehicle into a roadside tree.

The victims were rushed to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex where duty doctors declared Rajib dead.

The injured are in critical condition and were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment, the OC added.