Teen killed as car hits bicycle in Ctg

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Jun 11, 2025 10:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 10:47 PM

A teenager was killed after a private car hit his bicycle in Halishahar area of Chattogram city this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Osman Gani, 19. Further details about his identity could not be confirmed immediately.

According to police and locals, Osman was riding a bicycle. A private car struck him near Silver Bells School.

Locals chased the car, caught the driver red-handed, and handed him over to the police.

Abu Sayed, sub-inspector of Halishahar Police Station, said another teenage boy--the son of the car's owner--was driving the vehicle. Osman died on the spot from the impact.

"We are not yet certain whether the boy had a driving licence," the sub-inspector said, adding that an investigation is underway.

He also confirmed that police have recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The process of filing a case in this regard is currently underway, the police official added.

 

