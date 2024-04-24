Sajek accident: Death toll rises to 9

The death toll in the truck accident in Rangamati's Sajek increased to nine tonight.

Earlier, six people were killed and several others injured after a truck fell into a ravine on the Udaipur border area in Rangamati's Sajek upazila around 6:00pm.

Abdul Awal Chowdhury, assistant superintendent of police (Baghaichhari circle), told our Rangamati correspondent, "Nine workers died in the incident."

Shirin Akhter, Baghaichhari upazila nirbahi officer, said five bodies have been kept at Sajek Police Station and four bodies at Khagrachhari District Sadar Hospital.

The four bodies at the hospital were identified as Abdul Mohon, 16, of Kishoreganj, Babu, 20, of Kishoreganj, Sagor, 22, of Gazipur, and Ali Ullah, 36, of Kapasia in Gazipur, said Ripple Bappi Chakma, residential medical officer.

The identities of the remaining deceased, all of whom are construction workers, could not be identified immediately.

Ripple Bappi Chakma, residential medical officer of the hospital, told The Daily Star that three bodies of construction workers were brought to the hospital at 9:20pm, and one worker died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"Five workers have been admitted in critical condition," he said.

Atulal Chakma, chairman of Sajek Union Parishad, said that there were 17 workers on the truck.

The victims were engaged in road construction work along the border, said Mir Abu Tawheed, superintendent of Rangamati police.