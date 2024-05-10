Pilot Asim Jawad laid to rest in Manikganj

Pilot Asim Jawad, who died after a trainer fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram, was buried at a graveyard in Manikganj today.

He was laid to rest at Seota graveyard following his third namaj-e-janaza after Juma prayers at Shaheed Miraj-Tapan Stadium in the district, our Manikganj correspondent reports.

His body was brought to the air force headquarters in Dhaka by a helicopter from Chattogram. After a janaza, the helicopter carrying his body flew to Shaheed Miraj-Tapan Stadium around noon.

People of all walks of life and Asim's relatives thronged there to see him for the last time.

His first janaja was held last night in Chattogram.

Photo: Star

Asim was survived by his wife, a six-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

Squadron leader Asim Jawad's house is in Gopalpur village in Saturia upazila. His father Mohammad Amanullah is a doctor in a private institution and mother Nilufar Khanam is a retired teacher of Savar Cantonment School and College.

Photo: Star

Asim, 32, died after the YAK130 trainer fighter jet crashed into the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram's Patenga around 10:25am.

The plane crash took place when it was returning to the base post-training.