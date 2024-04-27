Mother, 2 children die from electrocution in Barishal

A woman and her two children died from electrocution in Bakerganj upazila of Barishal this afternoon.

The deceased are Sonia Begum, 31, wife of Riaz Molla, and her son Salman Molla, 5, and daughter Rezvi Akter, 9, of Dhalmara village under Neamoti union, reports our local correspondent.

Quoting locals, Afzal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bakerganj Police Station, said Salman came in contact with a torn live electric wire beside their house around 12:15pm.

As Sonia and Rezvi tried to save him, they also were electrocuted, said the police official.

Hearing their screams, locals informed the local electricity supply line in Bakerganj. However, three died on the spot before the power supply was disconnected.

Bakerganj Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Mohammad Saifur Rahman visited the spot.

Subas Chandra Das, deputy general manager of Palli Biddut Somitee of Bakerganj zonal office, said they will investigate if negligence of behalf of Palli Biddut is responsible for the deaths.