Man dies after bike hits pillar

A 26-year-old man died early yesterday after his motorcycle hit a pillar beneath the Pallabi Metrorail Station in Dhaka.

Emon Molla, a resident of Mirpur's Alubdi area who worked in event management, was returning home from work, said Md Alauddin, sub-inspector of Pallabi Police Station.

Emon's family said he tried to avoid a pedestrian. His cousin, Aslam Matbar said Emon lost control of the motorcycle and hit the pillar.

Locals initially rushed him to Islamia Hospital, from where he was referred to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Agargaon. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at approximately 2:00am, the sub-inspector said.

Following the family's request, the body was handed over without an autopsy, he added.