Karwan Bazar slum fire: Fire Service forms probe committee

A five-member committee has been formed to probe the fire incident that occurred this morning at Mollabari slum adjacent to FDC gate in the city's Karwan Bazar area.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (operations and maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury will lead the committee.

The other committee members are -- Dhaka Division Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director (member secretary) Md Saleh Uddin, Assistant Director Md Anwarul Haque, Deputy Assistant Director of Zone-1 Md Tanharul Islam, and Senior Station Officer of Tejgaon Fire Station Md Nazim Uddin Sarkar.

At least two people were killed and four others injured in the fire.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell official Anwarul Islam, 13 fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 3:40am, which broke out at around 2:25am.

Fire Service Director Tajul Islam said the actual cause behind the fire could not be known yet.