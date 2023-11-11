Couple killed, daughter hurt as truck hits bike in Narayanganj

A couple was killed in a road accident in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj yesterday.

Their daughter was also injured in the accident.

The incident happened around 6:00pm in Ganganagar area on Kanchan-Rupsi road of the upazila, said police.

The deceased are Nazmul Islam, 34 and his wife Tahmina Akter, 30 of Nayamati area of Sonargaon municipality.

Their six-year-old daughter Tahrin Jahan Faha was also injured in that incident, confirmed sub-inspector Nazrul Islam of Rupganj police station.

According to police, the accident happened when the couple along with their daughter were returning to their home from an amusement park in Murapara area in Rupganj upazila. Nazmul was riding his own motorcycle through Kanchan-Rupsi road. At Ganganagar, a speedy truck crushed them and they died on the spot.

"The injured child was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. We don't know about her present physical condition", the police official added when contacted at 10:45pm.

A case will be filed in this regard, said officer in-charge of Rupganj police station AFM Sayed.