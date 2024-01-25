College student crushed between train, platform

A young man was crushed to death when he fell into the gap between the platform and the train in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur this morning.

The victim, Golam Rabbani, 20, from Daudpur union of the district's Nawabganj upazila, was a first-year student at Joypurhat Government College.

His cousin, Rakibul Islam, said, "Rabbani boarded the Panchagarh Express from Joypurhat Railway Station early in the morning to return home, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

"He wanted to get off at Birampur Railway Station, where the Panchagarh Express does not make a stop.

"So, as the train was crossing Birampur, he tried to jump onto the station's platform from the speeding train."

"But, he slipped and ended up falling into the crack between the platform and the train, sustaining critical injuries."

Informed, local firefighters arrived at the spot and took him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor at the emergency department declared him dead, said Birampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Subrata Kumar Sarkar.

Rabbi's body was later handed over to his family, said the OC.