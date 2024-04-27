Child dies falling from mother's lap

3 killed in road accidents

Although a mother's embrace is the safest place for a child, it seems no place can be deemed safe on the roads of Bangladesh.

One-year-old Humaira Akhter was on her mother's lap when tragedy struck.

Two autorickshaws collided head-on in the Madina Bazar area of Munshiganj today.

The impact was so forceful that one of the autorickshaws overturned, careening towards Humaira and her mother, Habiba Begum.

In the midst of the chaos, Humaira slipped away from her mother's lap and sustained serious injuries from the fall. She later died while under treatment at Munshiganj General Hospital, confirmed Inspector Amal Dash of the Munshiganj Hatimara Police Investigation Centre.

Neither the autorickshaw drivers nor their passengers sustained serious injuries, he said. The two auto-rickshaws have been seized but the drivers managed to flee.

Meanwhile in Mymensingh, two CNG-run auto-rickshaw passengers were killed and four others injured as the vehicle and a bus collided head-on in Sadar upazila.

The incident happened on Mymensingh-Sherpur road in Alalpur area, said Mohammad Mainuddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

One of the deceased was identified as Swaraswati Chowhan, 40, from Palpara in Haluaghat, Mymensingh.

The identity of another could not be known immediately.

The injured -- including the auto-rickshaw driver -- were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee, said the OC.