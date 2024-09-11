Big Boss factory fire brought under control

The fire at Gazipur's Big Boss has been brought under control, six hours after a group of workers lit it amid ongoing protests over unpaid salaries.

The fire broke out at the warehouse of Big Boss Corporation Ltd in Kashimpur area around 1:00pm.

Firefighters were only able to reach the scene around 4:45pm after being delayed for hours due to worker unrest.

"We attempted to reach the location [earlier], but agitated workers vandalised our vehicle. We have not been to the site yet," he said, adding that engines from Kashimpur DBL, Konabari, and Sarabo fire services were employed at the spot.

The fire was brought under control around 6:15pm, Ariful Haque, in-charge of the Kashimpur Fire Service, told The Daily Star.

Zahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kashimpur Police Station, confirmed the incident, adding that workers from several factories in the Beximco Industrial Park were involved.

The workers blocked the Kaliakoir-Nabinagar road this morning, halting traffic on both sides. Demonstrators also urged workers from neighboring factories to join the protest. During the chaos, some protesters set fire to the warehouse, reports our correspondent quoting locals.

Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service, said agitating workers from nearby factories set the Big Boss warehouse ablaze.