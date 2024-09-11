Protesting workers set fire to factory warehouse in Gazipur
Workers set fire to a factory warehouse in the Kashempur area of Gazipur this afternoon.
The incident occurred at 1:00pm when protesting workers from nearby factories set the warehouse of a factory called Big Boss ablaze, according to Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Arefin.
"I have arranged for the fire service to respond and am heading to the site," he said, adding that further details will be provided later.
