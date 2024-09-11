Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 02:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 02:17 PM

Protesting workers set fire to factory warehouse in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Workers set fire to a factory warehouse in the Kashempur area of Gazipur this afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:00pm when protesting workers from nearby factories set the warehouse of a factory called Big Boss ablaze, according to Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Arefin.

"I have arranged for the fire service to respond and am heading to the site," he said, adding that further details will be provided later.

